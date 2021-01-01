AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1341 vs 864 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
951
Ryzen 5 5600U +43%
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4695
Ryzen 5 5600U +58%
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8290
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
849
Ryzen 5 5600U +56%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3377
Ryzen 5 5600U +71%
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
