AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 846 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
904
Ryzen 5 5625U +52%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4089
Ryzen 5 5625U +99%
8151
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2102
Ryzen 5 5625U +35%
2834
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8268
Ryzen 5 5625U +78%
14714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
851
Ryzen 5 5625U +68%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3332
Ryzen 5 5625U +78%
5934
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Picasso
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|10
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1