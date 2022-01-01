Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3750H or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 5625U

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 3750H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 3-years later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 846 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
4089
Ryzen 5 5625U +99%
8151
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
2102
Ryzen 5 5625U +35%
2834
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
8268
Ryzen 5 5625U +78%
14714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
3332
Ryzen 5 5625U +78%
5934
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Picasso Barcelo
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 23x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 10 AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 10 -
TGP 10 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 3750H
1.664 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 7 3750H?
