We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 3750H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
1765
Ryzen 7 3700X +172%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
2124
Ryzen 7 3700X +26%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
8330
Ryzen 7 3700X +173%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
3406
Ryzen 7 3700X +149%
8465

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 1100 USD 329 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 36x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 3750H?
