AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Ryzen 7 3700X +43%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1765
Ryzen 7 3700X +172%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2124
Ryzen 7 3700X +26%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8330
Ryzen 7 3700X +173%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
829
Ryzen 7 3700X +54%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3406
Ryzen 7 3700X +149%
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
