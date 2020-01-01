AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1312 vs 1129 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +12%
498
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +120%
5021
2287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +12%
2727
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +101%
23314
11598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +14%
1287
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +77%
8674
4896
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|399 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
