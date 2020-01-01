AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +2%
510
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +31%
5120
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +2%
2744
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +27%
23398
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +5%
1338
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +31%
9225
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|399 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
