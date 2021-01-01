Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3800X or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 3800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1308 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X
1333
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +24%
13709
Ryzen 5 5600G
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X
2702
Ryzen 5 5600G +16%
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +18%
23320
Ryzen 5 5600G
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X
1289
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +21%
9078
Ryzen 5 5600G
7475

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 13, 2021
Launch price 399 USD 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 3800X?
