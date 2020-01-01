Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3800X or Ryzen 7 2700X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs Ryzen 7 2700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700X and 3800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +28%
5120
Ryzen 7 2700X
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +12%
2744
Ryzen 7 2700X
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +32%
23398
Ryzen 7 2700X
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +25%
1338
Ryzen 7 2700X
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +33%
9225
Ryzen 7 2700X
6944

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 2700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 19, 2018
Launch price 399 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 85°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 3800X?
