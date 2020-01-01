AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +24%
510
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +28%
5120
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +12%
2744
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +32%
23398
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +25%
1338
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800X +33%
9225
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|399 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
