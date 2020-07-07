AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1366 vs 1129 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +18%
521
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +129%
5248
2287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +19%
1341
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +83%
8945
4896
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|399 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1