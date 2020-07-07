AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +40%
521
372
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +94%
5216
2685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2230
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +39%
1349
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +63%
8908
5481
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|399 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
