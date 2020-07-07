Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3800XT or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +49%
5328
Ryzen 5 3600
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +24%
9155
Ryzen 5 3600
7365

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 399 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 3800XT?
