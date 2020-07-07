AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
Ryzen 5 5600X +13%
604
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +21%
5328
4390
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1358
Ryzen 5 5600X +23%
1667
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +16%
9155
7916
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|399 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
