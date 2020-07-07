AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +5%
533
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +4%
5328
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3800XT +1%
1358
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9155
Ryzen 7 3800X +1%
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|399 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
17 (37%)
29 (63%)
Total votes: 46
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10700F