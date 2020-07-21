Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 3 3100

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 4700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +105%
4856
Ryzen 3 3100
2365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +6%
1228
Ryzen 3 3100
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +67%
8188
Ryzen 3 3100
4915

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 7 4700G?
