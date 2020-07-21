AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +3%
499
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +109%
4833
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1192
Ryzen 3 3300X +7%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +44%
7974
5528
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
