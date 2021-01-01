AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1252 vs 1027 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +20%
508
424
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +222%
4902
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +19%
2812
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +161%
20093
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +21%
1264
1045
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +164%
8837
3347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
