AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 3 5300G

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 4700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1233 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +21%
1329
Ryzen 3 5300G
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +376%
12602
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G
2731
Ryzen 3 5300G +11%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +42%
19801
Ryzen 3 5300G
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G
1232
Ryzen 3 5300G +11%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +58%
7880
Ryzen 3 5300G
4989

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price - 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 40x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 8 -
TGP 65 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700G
1.13 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 7 4700G?
