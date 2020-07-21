AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +35%
499
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +80%
4833
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +22%
1192
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +47%
7974
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
