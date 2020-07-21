AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +19%
499
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +59%
4833
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +15%
1192
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +39%
7974
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
