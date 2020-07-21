AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +12%
500
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +141%
4865
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +16%
1233
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +86%
8126
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600G vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U