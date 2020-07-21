Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 4700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +44%
4865
Ryzen 5 4600H
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +13%
1233
Ryzen 5 4600H
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +83%
8126
Ryzen 5 4600H
4431

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G and Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

