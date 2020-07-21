AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +10%
500
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +44%
4865
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +13%
1233
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +83%
8126
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
