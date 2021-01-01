AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1252 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
509
Ryzen 5 5600G +13%
575
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +7%
4868
4537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2784
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1276
Ryzen 5 5600G +18%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700G +19%
8836
7439
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
