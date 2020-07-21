AMD Ryzen 7 4700G vs Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Ryzen 7 3800XT +5%
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4833
Ryzen 7 3800XT +9%
5277
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1192
Ryzen 7 3800XT +12%
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7974
Ryzen 7 3800XT +12%
8943
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
