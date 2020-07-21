Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4700GE or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE vs Ryzen 5 4600G

AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 4700GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700GE +30%
4450
Ryzen 5 4600G
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE and Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 7 4700GE?
