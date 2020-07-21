AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700GE +18%
495
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700GE +125%
4450
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
