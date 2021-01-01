Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4700GE or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE vs Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 4700GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1156 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700GE
2780
Ryzen 5 5600X +22%
3384
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700GE
20907
Ryzen 5 5600X +7%
22289
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700GE
1163
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
1674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700GE
6486
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
8440

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

