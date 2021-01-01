AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1156 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
Ryzen 5 5600X +21%
597
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700GE +1%
4468
4407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2780
Ryzen 5 5600X +22%
3384
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20907
Ryzen 5 5600X +7%
22289
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
1674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6486
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
8440
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
