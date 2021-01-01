AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1131 vs 751 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +53%
472
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +255%
2685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +37%
2608
1906
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +234%
13908
4165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +50%
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +245%
5712
1654
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
