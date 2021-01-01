Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 4700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1131 vs 751 points
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +255%
2685
Ryzen 3 3250U
757
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +37%
2608
Ryzen 3 3250U
1906
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +234%
13908
Ryzen 3 3250U
4165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +245%
5712
Ryzen 3 3250U
1654

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 8 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 10-25 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
2. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
3. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
4. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs Intel Core i3 7020U
5. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs Intel Core i3 8130U
7. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs Intel Core i3 10110U
8. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
9. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U vs Intel Pentium Gold 6405U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Ryzen 7 4700U?
EnglishРусский