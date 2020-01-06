Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 3 4300G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +19%
14135
Ryzen 3 4300G
11919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 38x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

