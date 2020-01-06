AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 4300G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +4%
476
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Ryzen 3 4300G +1%
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +19%
14135
11919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
