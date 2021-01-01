AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1099 vs 891 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2625
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +13%
13790
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +24%
1099
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +32%
4793
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
