AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 942 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +11%
2586
2336
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +54%
13940
9044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +15%
1094
951
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +36%
4286
3157
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1