AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 692 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2647
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +6%
2614
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13872
Ryzen 5 4600HS +3%
14327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
694
Ryzen 5 4600HS +59%
1100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3904
Ryzen 5 4600HS +63%
6355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
