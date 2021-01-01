AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2625
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13790
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1099
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4793
Ryzen 5 5500U +5%
5047
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
