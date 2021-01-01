AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1390 vs 1099 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2625
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13790
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1099
Ryzen 5 5600H +26%
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4793
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
6095
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
