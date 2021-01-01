Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 5600HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600HS and 4700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1099 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U
1099
Ryzen 5 5600HS +25%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U
4793
Ryzen 5 5600HS +22%
5847

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 5 5600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 30x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

