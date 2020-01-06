AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Ryzen 5 5600U +8%
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2600
Ryzen 5 5600U +18%
3068
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13628
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3796
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|March 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
