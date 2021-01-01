AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1194 vs 1088 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2668
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +38%
3678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2586
2710
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13940
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +19%
16585
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1094
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +10%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4286
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +53%
6538
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
