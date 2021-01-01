AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2586
2702
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13940
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +16%
16235
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1094
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4286
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +35%
5806
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
