AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 2.2 GHz Ryzen 7 2700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +28%
476
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +85%
2684
1448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +53%
2606
1707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +113%
14135
6650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +47%
1066
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +88%
4246
2258
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|22x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
