AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 4700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +48%
2616
Ryzen 7 3750H
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +20%
2543
Ryzen 7 3750H
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +66%
13840
Ryzen 7 3750H
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +21%
4137
Ryzen 7 3750H
3406

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 23x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Ryzen 7 4700U?
