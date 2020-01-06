AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 7 4700GE
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Ryzen 7 4700GE +4%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2684
Ryzen 7 4700GE +66%
4450
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1