AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1191 vs 1027 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 25 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +16%
490
424
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +189%
4399
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +14%
2693
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +153%
19504
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +14%
1196
1045
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +139%
8007
3347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
