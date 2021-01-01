Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 3500U

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 4800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1191 vs 736 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +193%
4399
Ryzen 5 3500U
1500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +35%
2693
Ryzen 5 3500U
1992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +170%
19504
Ryzen 5 3500U
7227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +286%
8007
Ryzen 5 3500U
2077

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 21x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 35-54 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

