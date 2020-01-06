AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Ryzen 5 3600 +1%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +9%
3907
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +2%
2676
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +10%
19739
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Ryzen 5 3600 +9%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7022
Ryzen 5 3600 +5%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
