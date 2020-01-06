AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +6%
476
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +94%
3907
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +8%
2676
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +74%
19739
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +10%
1171
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +60%
7022
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800H or Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 7 4800H or Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 7 4800H or Core i7 10850H
- Ryzen 7 4800H or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i7 10510U
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4800U
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i5 1035G4
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i5 1035G1