AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 5600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1180 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3787
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2620
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Ryzen 5 5600HS +18%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +22%
7139
5847
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
