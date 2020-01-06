Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 4800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1171 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
3922
Ryzen 5 5600X +12%
4381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
2674
Ryzen 5 5600X +28%
3419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
19135
Ryzen 5 5600X +18%
22629
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
1185
Ryzen 5 5600X +40%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
6842
Ryzen 5 5600X +24%
8474

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 4800H?
