AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1171 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Ryzen 5 5600X +24%
591
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3922
Ryzen 5 5600X +12%
4381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2674
Ryzen 5 5600X +28%
3419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19135
Ryzen 5 5600X +18%
22629
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Ryzen 5 5600X +40%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6842
Ryzen 5 5600X +24%
8474
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
