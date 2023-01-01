AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1197 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1241
Ryzen 5 5625U +10%
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +38%
11132
8057
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2619
Ryzen 5 5625U +10%
2884
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +27%
18737
14780
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1186
Ryzen 5 5625U +19%
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +21%
7105
5864
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Renoir)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|448
|TMUs
|28
|28
|ROPs
|7
|7
|TGP
|10-45 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
