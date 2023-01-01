Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 4800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1197 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
1241
Ryzen 5 5625U +10%
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +38%
11132
Ryzen 5 5625U
8057
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
2619
Ryzen 5 5625U +10%
2884
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +27%
18737
Ryzen 5 5625U
14780
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
1186
Ryzen 5 5625U +19%
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +21%
7105
Ryzen 5 5625U
5864
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 (Renoir) -
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 7 AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 448 448
TMUs 28 28
ROPs 7 7
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 7 4800H?
