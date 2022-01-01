Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 4800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1144 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
1140
Ryzen 5 6600H +28%
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H
6427
Ryzen 5 6600H +25%
8018
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 33x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 35-54 W 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 7 AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Ryzen 7 4800H?
