AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1144 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11109
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19050
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1140
Ryzen 5 6600H +28%
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6427
Ryzen 5 6600H +25%
8018
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
