AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650GE and 4800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 33x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE or Ryzen 7 4800H?
