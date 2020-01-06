AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Ryzen 7 3700X +4%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3907
Ryzen 7 3700X +26%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2676
Ryzen 7 3700X +2%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19739
Ryzen 7 3700X +18%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Ryzen 7 3700X +11%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7022
Ryzen 7 3700X +23%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
