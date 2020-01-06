AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Ryzen 7 3800X +7%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3793
Ryzen 7 3800X +31%
4978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2624
Ryzen 7 3800X +3%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19159
Ryzen 7 3800X +22%
23302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1152
Ryzen 7 3800X +14%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6876
Ryzen 7 3800X +32%
9075
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900XT